Marcus Bignot set to field strong Chester FC team for East Thurrock United cup tie

MARCUS BIGNOT will continue to field a strong Chester team in the FA Trophy when they tackle East Thurrock United.

The Blues boss hinted at a few changes to the side who came from behind to secure a deserved 1-1 at AFC Fylde in midweek, but wants to go as far as he can in non-league’s premier knockout competition, with £7,000 up for grabs to Saturday’s winner.

Bignot is guarded against making wholesale changes to prioritise the battle to remain a National League side, and the majority of his senior players are set to feature against Thurrock, dangerous opponents who thrashed Aldershot Town 4-0 in round one, and who will have their top scorer Sam Higgins back available after injury.

“We’ve got to keep this momentum going, first and foremost,” said Bignot, who could have John McCombe back available and will take a late check on Jordan Archer.

“We don’t want to lose a football match. That’s three games unbeaten now so we want to keep that going. Our approach will be to play a strong team like the first round and it’s our aim to get into the next round.

“We’re still dreaming because this club has never been to Wembley so the dream is still alive and we’re showing signs that our other aim could also been achieved of staying in this league.

“It’s important for us financially as it will probably enable us to do a couple of short-term deals like we’ve done with Sam Hornby, so it’s important to us. I believe in this squad, so whatever team I put out, they will be good enough to go and win the game of football.”

If the two sides can’t be separated after 90 minutes on Saturday, a replay will be needed at the Deva, expected to be set for next Tuesday.