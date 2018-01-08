Chester FC: Harry White says Ebbsfleet win proves players are fully behind Marcus Bignot

Harry White believes Chester’s important win at Ebbsfleet United proved the players are fully behind boss Marcus Bignot.

The striker netted his first National League goal of the campaign for the Blues, slotting home from fully 35 yards with Fleet goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore stranded, to secure a huge three points in their battle to beat the drop.

Recent defeats to Halifax and Guiseley had led to questions regarding whether the players were still playing for Bignot, but the victory in Kent was arguably Chester’s best display since the 43-year-old took charge in mid-September.

“I can see the fans point of view, I can see how it looks like sometimes we don’t care but everyone does,” the 23-year-old said ahead of Tuesday’s game in hand away at AFC Fylde (7.45pm).

“Everyone is playing for the manager and the club. We only want the best for the club and obviosuly we wouldn’t be playing football if we didn’t. We’re going to give it our all to get out of this now.

“It’s a long trip and there’s nothing better than going back on the coach with three points. The togetherness as a team, everyone wanted it so bad and it’s an absolutely massive win for us.

“Coming into this game, I thought we deserved the win against Guiseley and the performances have been there. It’s about time we got a result like that and we now move onto the next one.”

Asked if he was at all nervous once the fourth official signalled there would be six minutes added on, given the Blues had shipped in the dying seconds at Guiseley, White replied: “You always think that, but honestly from my position on the halfway line everytime a cross went in I knew it was going to get cleared.

“Our back four were absolutely solid and Sam (Hornby) has pulled off a great save towards the end so I had a lot of confidence in them we’d get the clean sheet and three points.”

White – a summer arrival from Solihull Moors – has suffered an injury-ravaged season thus far but was elated to have bagged his first competitive goal for the Blues and what an important one it could prove to be, lifting the Blues to within six points of safety.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, it really means a lot,” he explained.

“Coming in for the summer, I was so ready to get going in pre-season but I’ve had injury after injury and it’s just kept hitting me. I’ve been sick of people saying ‘this is it, you’re ready’, but then finding I’m not right but this time, I feel like I am right and I just need to make sure I keep on top of it now and stay fit. To get the winning goal felt unbelievable.

“The goalkeeper was quite far off his line so I wasn't sure whether to dink him or not, but then I saw a little gap and placed it in there and it was great to go and celebrate with our fans.

“The second one was a great save, I thought it was in to be fair. I maybe could’ve put it a little bit more into the corner but it was a great hand from him.”

White feels Chester have ‘turned a corner’ in terms of performances, typified by the fighting spirit on display at Stonebridge Road and wants to take that into the trip to Mill Farm.

“When you’re down there it’s hard, and when you come in after a bad result or performance you need to get everything out in the open,” he added.

“We spoke about what had gone wrong and how we can improve it. That was something we needed to do and it’ll only benefit us.

“I feel we’ve turned a corner, definitely. Training is great at the minute, there’s a great team spirit and everything going on makes me believe we can really get out of this.

“I’m buzzing for Fylde now, I can’t wait to get up there and try and get another three points or at least a good result.”

Chester will be without suspended full-backs Andy Halls and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner at Fylde, the former having picked up his 10th booking of the campaign at Ebbsfleet. Rowe-Turner could return for the weekend trip to East Thurrock United in the FA Trophy.