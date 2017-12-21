Harry White's return provides Chester FC with major boost ahead of Halifax Town clash

Marcus Bignot believes it will be a huge boost having Harry White back available for Chester.

The 23-year-old, a summer signing from Solihull Moors, has been sidelined since mid-November with a hamstring injury but has now had two weeks of full training and came off the bench to score twice in the Blues’ 4-3 behind-closed-doors friendly win over Birmingham City on Tuesday.

White could now come into contention when Chester head to Halifax on Saturday.

"We had Harry back on Tuesday and he looked like the player I had at Solihull," said Bignot. "He came on, scored two goals. That's a massive plus having him coming back and playing the way he played. Our players who aren't in the XI currently are going to be massive for us over this period.

"Harry is a goalscorer, we have two in the group in Ross and Harry. The other players up there can score goals, like Jordan Archer, James Akintunde, Nyal Bell, Daniel Udoh, but they bring other things to the team as well.

"Jordan Archer is a focal point, we've not brought him in to be our top scorer, he helps the others score more goals.

“James Akintunde is playing well, he deserved a goal last Saturday. The harder you work the luckier you get and he’ll have one come off his backside soon. He will get his reward soon.

"I've not even thought about Christmas, we've had so much going on," he added, speaking about how to manage his now fully fit squad.

"We're a shrewd lot here in terms of their recovery and we work hard but we work hard by being smarter."