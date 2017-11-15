Lucas Dawson confident of Blues improvement

Lucas Dawson insists that it is only a matter of time before people start to “notice the difference” in Chester.

Dawson, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday, is confident that the Blues will start to piece together what manager Marcus Bignot is trying to get across on the training pitch.

The midfielder is encouraged by his side’s improved defensive structure, but accepts that work has to be – and is being – done on Chester’s attacking play.

The Blues have scored just six goals in eight games in all competitions, five of which came in outings against Barrow and Eastleigh.

Chester drew a blank against arch rivals Wrexham in their last league outing and Dawson is stressing the need for improvements in the final third.

“Our performance was good,” said Dawson. “We were unlucky with the goal, but going forward we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough.

“We didn’t have many clear cut chances and we’ve been working hard in training trying to improve our play in the final third.

“We’ve got to create more chances and with the strikers we’ve got we should be scoring more goals, so we’ve been working on our play in the final third.”

Dawson holds himself responsible for not adding to Chester’s 18 league goals this season, the midfielder crashing an effort against the base of the Wrexham post.

“I should have scored,” accepted Dawson. “I’ve almost hit it too well and if I had sliced it a little bit it would have been better.”

Chester are 22nd in the National League table and Dawson knows that boss Bignot will need time to completely transform the Blues, who have won just three of their 19 outings.

“The manager has been very good,” said Dawson, who has benefited from Bignot’s appointment by switching to a more central midfield position.

“We all know our jobs on and off the pitch and now we’ve worked on being harder to beat we are now looking at how we can be better in attack.

“We are working hard on that and it won’t be long before people notice the difference in our performances, people will really see a difference.

“We know what the manager wants from the structured training sessions he puts on and if we keep doing what he wants the results will come.”

Dawson and his team mates hope the results will start to come over the next week with Chester travelling to Bromley on Saturday before visiting managerless Leyton Orient three days later.

“Bromley are doing okay, but we won’t let that spook us,” said Dawson. “We will play our game and stick to our game plan and look to get results from two difficult games on Saturday and Tuesday.”

Asked whether four points would be an acceptable target from the double-header, Dawson replied: “That has to be what we are aiming for at the very least.

“Bromley are picking up wins, but we will go there confident and obviously Leyton Orient are struggling a bit and they have sacked their manager.

“If we can take a good squad for both matches we can get the results we want.”

And Dawson will be looking to keep his place in the Chester starting XI for both away trips after an impressive start to the season.

“I’m happy playing regularly,” said Dawson. “It has been a good season for me, but I don’t like the position the club is in.

“I want to play a few more games and help the team get to where we want to be.”

Chester’s Senior Cup tie at Altrincham went to extra-time last night after the scores were 1-1 after 90 minutes.