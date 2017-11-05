Police advice fans not to attend derby match without a ticket

FOOTBALL supporters attending the Chester v Wrexham match next week are being reminded that the game is a ticket only event.

About 1,200 tickets have been allocated to Wrexham FC supporters for the match, which takes place at 7.45pm on Wednesday, November 8.

The forthcoming fixture is the first time in more than four years that ‘bubble match’ proceedures have not been used, meaning that supporters from both teams will be able to make their own way to the game.

Superintendent Richard Rees, of Cheshire Police, said: “Public safety has always been our priority and the measures put in place were intended to help make the event safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Over the past few years we have seen considerable reductions in arrests and disorder and, after working closely with both clubs and North Wales Police, all parties have agreed that this season the ‘safe transport’ element will be removed.

“This is a great family event and we want to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable time. The majority of fans have always behaved approximately and, by working together, we can ensure that the game is not spoilt by a small number of fans misbehaving.”