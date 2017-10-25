Marcus Bignot hails 'massive' win as Chester haul themselves out of the bottom four

Marcus Bignot hailed a ‘massive’ three points for Chester as his side dragged themselves out of the National League relegation zone with victory over Barrow.

Tuesday night’s 3-2 win, sealed with a dramatic 94th minute winner from Lucas Dawson, prompted wild scenes of celebration on and off the pitch at the Deva, and enabled Bignot to achieve his first goal since taking over of hauling his faltering side out of the bottom four, overtaking managerless Barrow in the process.

“When I came in we looked at the first group of five matches and we wanted to be out of the bottom four after those games and we’ve achieved that,” said Bignot, who now turns his attentions to a trip to Maidstone United on Saturday.

“A performance like this and the result, the manner of it, it puts us in good stead.

“I really did enjoy it. I thought first-half we were superb and we were worthy of a 2-0 lead, but obviously we will learn about the management of games, especially the last five minutes of the half.

“But the second half was all about character and to create the chances we did so late on I don't think anyone could argue we weren't deserving of the three points.

“I think it was really important we focused on the 44 minutes up to those goals and we made sure they stayed focused on that and we told them how well they did do. It wasn't as fluid second half as it was first half but look at the chances we created, it showed another side to us, I’m really encouraged. Everybody that second-half, especially the last 10 minutes, delighted.

“There will be loads of lessons to learn but overall I'm absolutely delighted.”

On his exubarant celebration, running off down the touchline past the Barrow dugout and into the Blues crowd, Bignot replied: “I ran the wrong way didn’t I! Emotions took over, I’m a passionate manager and winning means everything to me.

“I wake up everyday living for a game day as three points are massive. But not only myself, but the players showed what it means to them and that transcended through to the supporters and that’s great. There’s signs there now that we’re moving this club forward in the right direction.”s

Bignot handed starts to both his new signings – striker Jordan Archer and left-back Jordan Gough – who had both signed just 24 hours prior to this fixture, and the 43-year-old boss was delighted with how they applied themselves on debut, Archer bagging his first goal for the club within 11 minutes, before fellow newboy Reece Hall-Johnson scored a thumping 20 yard volley.

"I have been delighted with the players we have been able to bring in and really grateful of all the clubs we have dealt with, they have been really good and I'm delighted the club have allowed us to do that," he added.

“They are adding to a group which has got a lot of talent but it needed bodies in certain areas, we’ve done that, and it will only improve the squad.

“I felt that our bench was the strongest it has been, they can come on and win us a game. It shows how we are evolving and this group is getting stronger and better.

“We have to manage Ross (Hannah) he missed the FA Cup and he hasn’t trained as much so we’ve had to manage him, but we’re able to make important subs who come on and make an impact. You’ll only ever be as good as your bench and we’re getting towards the way I want the club to be.”