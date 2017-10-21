Marcus Bignot vows to 'put things right' at Chester after confidence-sapping defeat

Marcus Bignot has vowed to ‘put things right’ after Chester slipped further into trouble following a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Boreham Wood.

A dismal 15-minute period during the first-half – where the Blues conceded twice and lost control of the game – cost Bignot’s side dearly as they slumped to yet another loss at the Deva – a 14th defeat in their past 18 home matches – and now lie 22nd in the Nationa League standings.

Bignot felt his players lost confidence once Shaun Jeffers took advantage of some awful defending to open the scoring, and despite Nyal Bell’s goal during a second-half rally, Boreham Wood would have been desperately disappointed not to have held on for all three points.

“Up until the goal we were well and truly in the game,” said Bignot.

“Conditions played a part in terms of the spectacle but in terms of looking to get a result I thought we looked like we were well and truly in it.

“For that period after we conceded, the atmosphere around the ground changed. The players confidence, you could visibly see that drop.

“There was negativity around the terraces but what I’ve got to say is second-half, the negativity went away. There was support through the terraces and that transcended and gave my players belief.

“Second-half was somewhere in the right direction of where we need to be.

“Both half-time team talks, both in the dressing room and out on the terraces, were certainly off the same hymm sheet because there was a different atmosphere second-half.

“Our supporters are intelligent supporters. They know the situation at the club off the pitch and the problems we face on the pitch. They’re not stupid, they realise what needs to be done and what you’re seeing is a football club trying to put those wrongs, right.

“Going full-time, trying to bring in players, one got man of the match today and the other caused a nuisance all afternoon and had an influence in terms of getting the goal back.

“You saw players come off the bench and have an influence on the game. That stems from the work this group have put in this past week.

“We know what is wrong but I’m working to put things right. We’re being proactive and I think the supporters can see that, that’s why I believe they were the way they were second-half.

“Now it’s about everybody, management, players, board, press, supporters, in terms of what are we going to do as a collective to go and get some positive performances and results to get us moving in the right direction.”

Bignot handed full debuts to loan signings Offrande Zanzala and Reece Hall-Johnson and revealed he is in talks to sign two further players on-loan prior to Tuesday’s home clash with Barrow.

The 43-year-old boss conceded certain players are severely lacking confidence but has been unable to take ‘one or two’ individuals out of the team due to a lack of squad depth.

“Barrow is an opportunity to overtake somebody just above us, whilst also having a game in hand of them,” he continued.

“It’s a big game and I’m looking for that atmosphere we had second-half around the ground and the response from the players.

“We’ll try our hardest to bring one or two players in for Tuesday that will help this group of the mentality we need. Supporters know what is wrong, we know what’s wrong and we’re trying to get that right.

“Fingers crossed, we’ve spoken to two (Football League) clubs about their players and hopefully we’ll have some news by Monday and get some additions into the squad for Tuesday night.

“Come Tuesday, what can the supporters do to play their part, what can I do? We’re only going to achieve success by being together.

“Confidence is a belief for me, and there’s one or two who clearly – we can all see it – lack confidence and now and again they need to come out of the firing line.

“As what we’ve inherited, there wasn’t competition for places. There wasn’t that depth or balance to the squad.

“We lost Ross ahead of the FA Cup game, Harry is getting fit during matches which isn’t ideal. We moved to strengthen in getting Zanzala in.

“We lose Andy Halls to suspension but we haven’t got another right-back in the building, so we bring in Reece Hall-Johnson. Conor Mitchell has been injured too.

“Yes, there’s one or two who lack belief. There’s good players in there but their confidence has been knocked so we’ve got to help them and help the group by bringing in some mentally strong players and that helps our lads time to get their confidence levels back up again.”