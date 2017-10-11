Chester FC v Wrexham: BT Sport switch offers chance to 'showcase a great derby'

Mark Maguire believes Chester and Wrexham now have the chance to ‘showcase a great derby’ after the cross-border clash was moved for television coverage.

The derby encounter has been brought forward 48 hours to Wednesday, November 8 (7.45pm) after BT Sport requested to screen the game live, with Cheshire Police giving the go-ahead.

“We received a phone call from the league earlier this week saying BT Sport were keen to televise the game live if possible,” said Blues chief executive Maguire, with the ‘bubble match restrictions’ already lifted.

“It’s an international weekend – England play Germany on the Friday night – so Wednesday was the date BT offered us as it gives us chance for more exposure.

“After conversations between ourselves and Cheshire Police regarding security, we decided to accept to request to move the game. We weighed up how it would effect the supporters but also the coverage that BT will bring in, it’s a great chance to showcase ourselves and a great derby.

“It’s Remembrance Sunday that weekend, so it’s a busy one for the police as it is. This helps takes the pressure off them somewhat.”

Eastleigh have agreed to reimburse Chester’s team, supporters’ coach and independent fan travel costs for their postponed trip to the Silverlake Stadium on September 30. As a goodwill gesture, all Chester fans attending the rearranged fixture on Tuesday, October 31, will get in for free.