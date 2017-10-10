Chester FC v Wrexham: Cross-border derby clash switched for BT Sport coverage

The cross-border derby clash between Chester and Wrexham has been moved to Wednesday, November 8 (7.45pm).

The first fixture of the new season between the two bitter rivals will be screened live on BT Sport, having originally been schedueled for Friday, November 10.

The meeting of the two clubs is the first to be free of ‘bubble match restrictions’ since Chester reformed in 2010, and it is hoped the game will pass without trouble in or around the stadium in order to allow fans of both clubs to make their own way to both league fixtures between the two sides.

Chester chief executive Mark Maguire said: “We had to balance the potential impact on fans against the very real opportunity of showcasing Chester FC on a day when no other football is taking place as it is an international weekend – England play Germany on the Friday evening.

“This will be a hugely popular fixture with a wider audience and we look forward to showcasing what this local derby can be about, we hope fans will fill the stadium as we are free of the bubble arrangements – it should be a fantastic occasion.”

Tickets details are set to be announced in due course.