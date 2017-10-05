Chester FC ready for tough FA Youth Cup tie at AFC Fylde

CALUM McIntyre is eyeing another FA Youth Cup run for Chester as they prepare to face AFC Fylde tonight (7.45pm).

The Blues under 18s travel to Kellamergh Park as they bid to start another cup adventure in the second qualifying round tie, with head coach McIntyre, pictured below, admitting the competition is ‘massive’ for the Swansway Stadium club’s stature in terms of academy development.

The Blues youngsters created history last season by knocking out Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers en route to a third round proper tie at Broxbourne Borough, losing 1-0 after extra time.

“The FA Youth Cup is massive for us and I think we’ve shown in recent seasons how seriously we take the competition,” McIntyre explained.

“I don’t think anyone will have wanted to draw us. We have an outstanding record in this competition and have had a really strong start to the season.

“Everything’s coming off for us at the moment, we’re scoring goals, keeping clean sheets and there’s a great atmosphere in our group of players.”

Academy graduates Tom Crawford, Nathan Brown and James Jones were all part of last season’s successful run but McIntyre has warned it will be a tough test on the Lancashire coast tonight.

“Fylde is a tough place to go, they have huge resources and are probably under a bit of pressure to have a run in this cup competition,” he added.

“They have some good players which are better than their start to the season suggests.

“It’s obviously a shame that we aren’t playing at Mill Farm, playing at your first team ground is something we are big on in this competition but not every club is.

“They will field their strongest possible side but we don’t ever fear anyone we go up against and we’ve shown that time and time again, regardless of their resources.”