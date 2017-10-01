Marcus Bignot: Chester FC fans 'mistreated' as he blasts Eastleigh postponement

Marcus Bignot has called for the National League to take action after Chester suffered a second postponement of the season away at Eastleigh.

After a 7am pitch inspection was cancelled at Ten Acres, Eastleigh deemed there to be 'no issue whatsoever' with the playing surface but match officials felt differently on arrival at the ground and called the game off at 12.30pm, just over two hours prior to kick-off.

Blues boss Bignot had been looking to make it back-to-back wins since taking charge of the club but was instead left bitterly frustrated and believes Chester's fans have been 'mistreated' twice this term already, having seen their trip to Solihull Moors postponed on the opening day.

“For me, sometimes the game forgets about it's supporters and this is a case where a clear action has been taken with no consideration for the supporters,” said Bignot, who met and spoke with Blues' fans who had already arrived at Eastleigh.

“It's twice it's happened now this season for the football club. Of course as professionals and players we'll be ok, obviously we're disappointed but we'll be alright.

“But for the supporters and again the authorities have to look at this and they've once again mistreated these supporters.

“Somebody has to be accountable. You can't keep pushing this stuff under the carpet.

“It's a professional league and to have two games called off already, we've not even hit bad weather yet, you know it's time to have some respect for the supporters.

“Let's see some action being taken.”

Bignot explained his side would now turn their attentions to Tuesday’s home encounter with Woking as they bid to smiles back on the faces of the Blues supporters.

“It's 12.30pm, we're 20 minutes away from the ground, we're told it's off.

“We'll be fine but for the supporters there's a financial implication of this, travelling this far. I'm hugely gutted for the supporters but as management and players let's put in a performance on Tuesday and go get a result at home for them.”