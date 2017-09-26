Ross Hannah: Chester FC had to 'buck their ideas up' under new boss Marcus Bignot

ROSS HANNAH admitted Chester needed to ‘buck their ideas up’ after finally ending their long wait for a home victory.

The Blues recorded a first home success since December as they brushed aside Maidenhead United 2-0 in Marcus Bignot’s first game at the helm, with 31-year-old striker Hannah on target from the penalty spot after Ryan Astles had fired the club into a first-half lead.

Speaking after Chester’s first win in 16 attempts at home, Hannah conceded it felt a ‘massive weight’ had been lifted off the players’ shoulders.

“It’s a relief, it’s a massive weight off the shoulders of everybody associated with the club,” he said.

“It’s not been an easy time with what’s been going on off the pitch, the hoodoo from last season, for whatever reason it has hung over the club.

“We know as players that we’ve got to take responsibility for the performances that have been happening since the start of the season. We all needed to buck our ideas up and the gaffer has come in, picked a team and that 11, if you want to hang onto your shirt, you’ve got to perform.

“We knew it was only a matter of time and this was a very positive performance in many ways. If we’d walked away with four or five, I don't think they could’ve complained.

“We were solid all over the pitch, we looked a threat and we looked like we were going to get that win from the first minute.”

Bignot only had one training session with his new squad prior to their weekend win but it was a much-improved display from the Blues and Hannah admitted the new manager had immediately got his methods across.

“The gaffer has come in and introduced himself and what he wants to implement into the team and his style,” he continued.

“He’s done his homework on us, he’s watched every game. He knows what he’s got in the squad and he started on Thursday by telling us what he wants from the lads he’s got.

“We were very well organised, there was a structure to us and when a new manager comes in it’s a clean slate for everybody.

“We’ve just had one training session, he got his methods across that shone in the performance and we got a vital three points.

“He did a fantastic job at Solihull and then went to Grimsby. I know a few of the lads from my time there and he was unfortunate to lose his job there.

“We should be grateful we’ve got him on board. Now we need to stick together and kick on to where we all want to go which is climbing the table.”

It’s been a frustrating time for the Sheffield-born striker since returning to the Deva, suffering a pre-season calf injury which then flared up just two games into his competitive comeback but the centre-forward was elated to have bagged his first home goal of the campaign, although explained he had to drag the ball from Lucas Dawson’s grasp.

“First home goal of the season, I had to fight off Daws though, he’s been on penalties when I wasn’t playing,” he added.

“It’s a role that as a striker, you should always try and take penalties. You know what I’m like, I want to get a goal however I score it, I want to see my name on the scoresheet and help the team to get three points.

“I had to give Daws a little nudge to get the ball! But it was great to see it hit the back of the net and give us a breather with the second goal, because 1-0 would’ve brought a bit of pressure and it would’ve been squeaky bum time as they call it!”

Asked if Saturday’s encounter was the first time he had felt fully match fit this season, Hannah replied: “I totally agree. On the back of last season when I didn’t play as much as I’d have liked, coupled with the injury in pre-season, I’m catching up.

“I lost a lot of match time, I like to think I’m generally a fit lad but that match fitness only comes with playing matches. I felt back to my old self, long may it continue.”