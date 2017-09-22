Chester FC: Marcus Bignot aims to end club-record winless streak against Maidenhead

Marcus Bignot is confident he can end Chester’s club-record winless home run when they take on Maidenhead United tomorrow.

The 43-year-old will take charge of the Blues for the first time but the ex-Solihull and Grimsby boss accepts there will be no period of grace from the home faithful, who haven’t seen their side win at the Swansway Chester Stadium since December 17.

Bignot emphasised his short-term ‘remit is results’, and three points against Alan Devonshire’s Magpies would undoubtedly provide a huge boost to everyone connected with the Blues.

“I’m always confident going into every game we play,” he said.

“There’s one thing for sure: there will be a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities on Saturday.

“There will be a structure, an organisation about us and then it’s over to the players to have that desire, to work harder and that’s my message I’m sending out for the game.

“The remit is results, right here, right now, to get results and climb that table. My record speaks for itself at every club I’ve been to, I’ve got results.

“In time that will evolve in terms of where we want to get to but right now I’m looking no further than us getting some positive results.”

Bignot spent five years with Solihull and led them to the National League North title in 2015/16, as well as a hugely successful eight-year spell in charge of Birmingham City Ladies.

Bignot feels there are ‘similiarities’ between his new role and his job at Solihull but feels Chester are ‘way ahead’ of the Midlands outfit in terms of infrastructure and potential.

“The vision of what we had at Solihull Moors, Chester is way ahead of that in terms of a model, a project,” he continued.

“A club like Solihull would aspire to have the infrastructure that this football club has already got.

“There’s similarities in terms of what I want for the clubs in the future, but for me you can’t compare the two in terms of where we are right now.”