Chester FC: Graham Barrow could emerge as managerial contender after Chesterfield changes

GRAHAM BARROW could yet emerge as a contender for the Chester manager’s job after a dramatic turn of events over the weekend.

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell was sacked following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Accrington Stanley which left them 23rd in League Two, with 63-year-old assistant Barrow refusing to take up the role of caretaker boss with the Derbyshire club out of loyalty to Caldwell.

That could leave the door open for Barrow to make a sensational return to the Deva, with the Chester City legend continuing to be heavily linked with the vacancy, along with ex-Solihull chief Marcus Bignot, who remains the bookmakers favourite.

Interviews for the role begin today and will be concluded tomorrow afternoon, with Kevin Davies, Paul Carden, Steve Watson and Ronnie Moore all understood to have applied for the post.

Chief executive Mark Maguire remains confident the Blues will have a new manager in place for Saturday’s home clash against Maidenhead United.

On Barrow’s departure, Chesterfield company secretary Ashley Carson told the Derbyshire Times: “I offered the role on a temporary basis to Graham Barrow, but he flatly refused. He came in with Gary and he didn’t want to take it.

“Graham has made it clear that he came here to support Gary and if Gary goes, he goes. Is he resigning or isn’t he, that’s the question. He’s said he’s not so he’ll either have to work his two months notice or there will be something done.”