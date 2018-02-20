Chester cops charge man with sex offences against boy, 16

Detectives in Chester have charged a man in connection with a number of sexual offences against a 16-year-old boy.

Harold Charlton, 39, of Birdwell Road in Sheffield has been charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, grooming a boy under 16-years-old and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The charges relate to an incident reported to officers on Sunday, February 18.

A police spokesman said: “The victim is a 16-year-old boy and is receiving specialist care and support. Officers investigated the allegation and an arrest was made on Monday, 19 February.”

Charlton appeared at Chester Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, February 20) and has been remanded to appear at Chester Crown Court on March 20.