A SHED caught fire in the early hours of this morning (Monday, February 19) in Chester.

Two fire crews attended the scene at Stratford Road, Blacon, at around 2.10am.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival at the scene the fire was found to involve a shed which was well alight. Crews used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.”