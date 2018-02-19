Disney Store to return to Chester

The Disney Store is returning to Chester’s high street – just months after leaving the city.

For almost 25 years, the company had a shop on Foregate Street. But it closed in September and was replaced by the Hawkin's Bazaar novelty store, which itself is due to close soon.

However, Chester is to get another Disney Store this spring, it has been confirmed.

The high street retailer will open a 2,300 square foot pop-up shop in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre. It will sell a wide range of popular Disney merchandise and gifts, including favourites such as Moana, Vampirina and Coco.

The Foregate Street Disney Store closed last year.

Julie Webb, Grosvenor Shopping Centre manager, said: “We are excited to welcome the Disney pop-up to the centre and to bring the much loved brand back to the city.”

Graham Burridge, managing director of Disney Stores Europe, said: “We know that our fans have missed having a Disney Store in the Chester area so we’re looking forward to bringing back the magic to Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

“Guests will find exclusive Coco and Black Panther products as well as all things Star Wars, Disney Princess and Marvel. Disney Store remains the number one destination for families and gift-givers and we look forward to welcoming guests in-store.”

In the run-up to the opening, Disney and Grosvenor Shopping Centre will be hosting competitions for the chance to win an array of Disney prizes on the centre’s social media channels.

No exact date for the opening has been revealed, though it will be some time this spring.