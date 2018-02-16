Malpas takeaway is in the UK's top ten for great service

A POPULAR food business in Malpas is celebrating a superb achievement after it was named in the UK top 10 for customer satisfaction at the British Kebab Awards 2018.

Malpas Barbeque, in Church Street, received the nod alongside fellow takeaways and restaurants across the country, including six in London.

Hakan Gulcicek, who owns and runs the five-star rated eatery, admitted he was a little shocked when he found out and hopes everyone gets behind them.

“We are in the first 10 and now we need to keep going,” he said. “The judges have told us to speak to our MP and a councillor as we might get more points if they vote for us. We’re hoping to arrange something with them.

“I’m so proud – we’re such a small village and we’re in the top 10 of the whole UK. I was shocked when they rang me to tell me and I’m really proud. I’m interested to see what happens now.

“It’s down to the people I work with. My dad, Ali, has 35 years’ experience in making restaurant and takeaway food and has been brilliant for me.

“I just hope everyone gets behind us and helps. I think it would be good for the whole of Cheshire, too, to have a reputation for good service.

“It shows a place like Malpas can get into the top 10.

“It was quite emotional for me and we’re a new business as well, only two years old – and we’ve recently had our second five-star rating.”

The winners will be announced in London on March 12. and founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “Kebab is fast becoming the nation’s favourite food so it is only right the super-heroes behind this phenomenon are recognised.

“This, the sixth year of the competition, is the toughest. Every British Kebab Award finalist should be congratulated for making it through in our most hotly-contested year yet.”