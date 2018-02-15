Chester man, 63, admits breaching court order by downloading indecent images of children

A MAN has admitted downloading indecent photos of children despite being the subject of a court order aimed at protecting youngsters.

Michael John McLean, 63, of Law Street, Chester, indicated guilty pleas to making three images between January and April last year.

One was said to be of the most serious category A, one of category B and one at C.

He also admitted breaching the terms of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed by Liverpool Crown Court in May 2011.

Details of the charges reveal McLean used a private browser to conceal his internet activity from police.

He also created two email addresses without informing the police seven days in advance, as he is required to do under the terms of the SHPO.

McLean appeared at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday (February 14) and will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court next month.