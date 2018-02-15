Chance for Cheshire residents to visit top attractions for free as part of Residents Festival

RESIDENTS can download free vouchers and tickets to top attractions in Cheshire and Warrington by visiting a website.

Ranging from spectacular stately homes and gardens to museums and historic theatres, attractions are throwing their doors open to residents in Cheshire and Warrington between March 17 - 25 to thank them for welcoming a significant rise in extra tourists into the county.

Anderton Boat Lift.

Latest figures show visitor numbers rose 7.7% in 2016, with in excess of 62 million tourists visiting the Cheshire and Warrington area.

Tickets can be downloaded from today (Thursday, February 15) and will be released in two further stages on February 25 and March 8.

After the success of last year’s event, even more top tourist attractions are part of this year's Residents Festival. The number of tickets available will vary according to the attraction and everyone applying must have either a Cheshire or Warrington postcode. The festival coincides with VisitBritain's English Tourism Week and is being supported by Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West & Chester Council and Warrington Borough Council.

Capesthorne Hall.



VisitEngland England director Andrew Stokes said: "English Tourism Week is about celebrating the value and quality of tourism in England, and for Cheshire that includes the diverse range of attractions and its wonderful heritage. The welcoming attitude of locals plays a huge part in visitor experience, and the Residents' Festival is a wonderful way to engage with locals, by encouraging them to be tourists in their own city and think of themselves as ambassadors for Cheshire."

Many of Cheshire's famous gardens will be open, such as Capesthorne Hall and Gardens, Tatton Park Gardens and Arley Hall.

Visitors can discover the wonders of the universe at the world-famous Jodrell Bank, or marvel at the ingenuity of Victorian engineering at Northwich's Anderton Boat Lift - the world's first successful boat lift. Macclesfield Silk Museum explores the fascinating story of silk in the region, or discover Port Sunlight Museum, located in the model village created by multi-millionaire soap manufacturer, Lord Lever in the 1890s. Elsewhere, the Lion Salt Works Museum, one of the last open-pan salt-making in the world, is offering a free 'talk and tour' on its new photographic exhibition. Wildlife lovers can visit RSPB Burton Mere while culture vultures can enjoy performances at Crewe Lyceum for free.

Norton Priory.



Katrina Michel, chief executive of Marketing Cheshire, said: "Cheshire has a glittering array of tourist attractions - from magnificent stately homes, outstanding gardens and museums to cultural centres and wildlife sanctuaries. This a chance for locals to enjoy a whole range of destinations, free-of-charge, that they might have visited years ago but haven't been back to see since. We invite everyone to join in the fun and take pride in the attractions on their doorstep."

For tickets and further information go to visitcheshire.com

List of Sites involved in Cheshire Residents Festival 2018:

Addlington Hall

Anderton Boat Lift (Northwich)

Arley Hall (Arley, near Northwich)

Captesthorne Hall & Gardens (Macclesfield)

Congleton Museum

Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre (Tarporley)

Crewe Lyceum

Englesea Brook Chapel and Museum (Weston, Crewe)

Jodrell Bank (Macclesfield)

Lion Salt Works Museum (Northwich)

Lymm Heritage Centre (Warrington)

Nantwich Museum

Norton Priory Museum (Runcorn)

Port Sunlight (Wirral)

Potters Barn (Sandbach)

Pyramid Parr Hall (Warrington)

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands (Puddington, Cheshire)

Silk Museum (Macclesfield)

Tatton Park Gardens (Knutsford)