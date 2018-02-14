Woman injured by off-road motorbike ridden on pavement in Ellesmere Port

A WOMAN was knocked over by two yobs riding scrambler bikes along a pavement in Ellesmere Port.

The incident happened at around 6.10pm on Monday (February 12) at the junction between Overpool Road and Rossmore Road.

The culprits, said to be young men or teenagers, sped off towards Overpool railway station.

Both were both wearing helmets and the bikes had a rear brake light and VRM plates.

The victim sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Inspector Ian Stead, of Ellesmere Port local policing unit, said: “Riding scrambler bikes at speed along a pavement where pedestrians are walking is extremely dangerous and a serious offence.

“Those who ride off-road bikes in this way can pose a huge risk to the public and can result in serious injury, thankfully this lady was lucky and didn’t receive any serious injuries.

“I would encourage anyone who may have seen two people riding scrambler bikes in this area to come forward by calling Cheshire Police on 101.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 775 of 12 February.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.