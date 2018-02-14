Families pay tribute to two friends killed in car crash near Tattenhall

TRIBUTES have been paid to two men who died in a crash on the A41 near Tattenhall last week.

Darryl Smith, 29, and his friend Sean Broomhall, 24, both of the Wistaston Green area, died as a result of the collision on Wednesday, February 7.

Josh Clayton, 19, remains in a critical condition in hospital. A 39-year-old woman who was airlifted to hospital after the collision has since been released from hospital.

Darryl’s mother Julie said Darryl and Sean “were like brothers” and both leave behind young sons.

Darryl Smith, 29

She said: “We find this very hard to share the devastating news that our dear son Darryl Smith has been taken from us in a tragic accident. Words cannot express how we are all feeling but we thank you for all your loving posts and the support from all of our family and friends and not forgetting our extended family friends of Darryl and Sean.

“Darryl and Sean were like brothers and we supported and loved Sean like our own, they were lovable rogues together.

“Darryl was a character and we are sure that if you had known him, you would have loved him instantly as everyone did whose hearts he touched. Our hearts are broken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Josh and his family at this tough time and we hope he continues to fight and make a recovery. He has the best sense of humour and we hope to experience that again. Josh holds a special place in our hearts.”

Sean Broomhall, 24

Sean’s mother Sharon said her family was “heartbroken”.

She said: “My loving son Sean has been taken from his family far too soon. He left behind a gorgeous son and a family who loved him dearly. We are all heartbroken but his memory will live on and he will be in our hearts forever.”