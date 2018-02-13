Two people given first aid by firefighters after kitchen fire in Ellesmere Port

FIREFIGHTERS gave first aid to two people after a kitchen fire in Ellesmere Port.

Two fire engines from the town’s station were called to Faraday Road just before 9am on Monday (February 12).

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire & Rescue (CFRS) said: “Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire on Faraday Road, Ellesmere Port. The fire was out on arrival of the crews and they used a large fan to clear smoke from the property.”

Firefighters then gave first aid to two people at the property – one for a minor burn on the hand and the other for smoke inhalation.

Safety advice for the home is available at the CFRS website at http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/campaigns/home-safety/home-fire-safety-advice