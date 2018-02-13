Recruitment consultant was twice the drink-drive limit in Chester

A RECRUITMENT consultant has been fined and disqualified from driving after she was caught behind the wheel with twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Olivia Baron, 30, had been on a night out in Chester when she agreed to drive an “agitated” friend to a cashpoint to withdraw money for a taxi in the early hours of January 27 this year.

Police officers pulled her over on Hartford Way after noticing she had a broken tail-light and was driving erratically at around 1.45am.

A test revealed she had 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Chester Magistrates Court heard she has no previous convictions, was extremely remorseful and had simply made a mistake.

Baron, of Avonmore Avenue, Liverpool, was fined £300 and must also pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.