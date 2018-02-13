Paramedic Nick lands top ambulance role to drive forward emergency care in Cheshire

EMERGENCY patients in Cheshire are benefitting from even more expert clinical skills.

Paramedic Nick Sutcliffe has stepped up to take on a new challenge as Consultant Paramedic for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) making him the top ambulance clinician in the county.

Consultant paramedics are extremely highly trained and support advanced paramedics in specialist pre-hospital care meaning that seriously ill patients can receive the best possible treatment before arriving at hospital.

Nick, 44, from Preston joined the ambulance service in 1999, qualifying as a paramedic in 2001 before moving on to work in staff training from 2004 until he was promoted to become one of the first advanced paramedics for NWAS in 2010.

He said: “I absolutely love my job as a paramedic and really excited to move this onto the next level where I can further advance my skills and really shape the future of the ambulance service.

“The role will involve supporting a team of advanced paramedics and also working with other NHS Trusts and partner organisations to implement changes in the way that we respond to patients to help keep us up there at the cutting edge of pre-hospital care.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in!”

The ambulance service has increased their consultant paramedics from four to six meaning that there is now one focused on each North West county and one on clinical research with Nick taking up the post in Cheshire.

Chief Consultant Paramedic for NWAS, Mike Jackson, said: “It’s been nine years since we introduced the role of consultant paramedic to the ambulance service and our patients have really benefitted from the specialised learning that each one brings to the organisation which is why we have decided to expand them further.

“Nick has years of varied experience as a Paramedic and has already proved himself as an excellent clinician who’s really keen the help make NWAS the best we can be. He’s going to make an excellent addition to the team.”

Nick also has years of experience working for North West Air Ambulance and has a MSc in Advanced Practice. He’s also due to start PHd study in September to further expand his knowledge.

Although the role involves a lot of leadership and learning opportunities, Nick will still be working alongside colleagues on ambulances, cars and helicopters promoting expert practice and top-notch patient care.