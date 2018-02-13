Masterplan for Chester Racecourse improvements to go on show to public

Chester Race Company has revealed another tantalising glimpse of its big plans for the future of the Roodee.

This artist's impression – showing a redeveloped Leverhulme Stand, new grandstand and conference centre – is part of the race company's 'Masterplan 2018', a strategic vision for improvements which they hope to make over the coming years.

It will be part of a public exhibition later this month where people will be able to view the plans in closer detail.

Richard Thomas, chief executive of Chester Race Company, said: “Our ‘Masterplan 2018’ represents a substantial commitment to the development of the Chester Racecourse site and we can apportion many additional benefits from this planned investment to the city of Chester and our local community.

"We have received positive feedback and support from our shareholders and Cheshire West and Chester Council, and now (we) invite members of the public to play an integral part in this project through this consultation.”

‘Masterplan 2018’ was unveiled to shareholders at a meeting last month.

It is now ready to go before the public, and the plans will be laid out at a public exhibition to be held in the pavilion suite at the racecourse on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27 (12pm-8pm).

A spokesperson for the racecourse was unable to reveal any further details about the plans prior to the public consultation going on show.

Changes are already taking place at the historic course, which has been hosting horse racing since the early 16th century.

A planning application for the demolition of the Watergate Inn pub – at the entrance to the course – was submitted in January has now been approved.

It has meant that work has now begun on a new canopy-covered public entrance to the County enclosure, which will replace the pub.

All works to the improved entrance will be completed in advance of the first meeting of Chester’s 2018 season, on Wednesday, May 9.