Kelsall pub applies to extend hours 'to allow customers to have a drink with breakfast'

A POPULAR village pub near Chester could have its opening hours extended – and at least a dozen neighbours aren’t happy.

The new owners of The Morris Dancer in Kelsall, which used to be The Lord Binning until it closed last April, have lodged an application with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC).

Brunning and Price Ltd want to sell alcohol until 11pm on Sunday, and open earlier all week from 9am to allow customers to have a drink with their breakfast.

Under the current terms of the licence booze can only be served between noon and 10.30pm on Sundays, and from 11am the rest of the week.

The council has received 12 objections which raise concerns about increased anti-social behaviour, crime and noise.

The pub is already allowed to sell alcohol until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and some residents think that extending the opening hours further is too much for a village pub.

In an anonymous letter, one person wrote: “The Morris Dancer is surrounded by homes of working people, and a rest home for the elderly. Why has The Morris Dancer been chosen to have extended opening hours when other Brunning and Price establishments close at 11pm?

“The noise from customers and staff sitting outside after hours drinking is intolerable.”

Brunning and Price has sought to allay any fears by sending letters to residents addressing specific issues.

It says that a number of its premises serve alcohol until 11pm on Sundays and “this has never been an issue”.

It also stresses that there have been no reports of anti-social behaviour at the Kelsall pub on Sunday nights.

In relation to its application to start serving booze at 9am, it says: “This is to allow the premises flexibility on occasion to serve alcohol with breakfast should any customers require it.

“This might be, for example, a Bloody Mary with brunch on Sunday or a Champagne breakfast where there is a celebration taking place.

“We have a number of our premises with a commencement time of alcohol of 9am and this has never been a cause for concern for the premises and the local area.”

The council’s Environmental Health team raised some concerns about noise, and have recommended a number of conditions to the licence, should it be granted.

These include ensuring doors and windows remain closed, no outside speakers, and for the outside area to close at 10pm.

CWaC’s Licensing Act Sub-Committee is due to consider the application tomorrow (Tuesday, February 13).