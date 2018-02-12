Chester university students give visitors a taste of a healthy lifestyle

A nutrition fair organised and run by students from the University of Chester gave advice to people wanting to make lifestyle changes in 2018.

Many of us start the year with good intentions to eat healthy – but by the start of February it can be a struggle to remain motivated.

So the final year Human Nutrition and Dietetic students came up with innovative and creative ways to pass on information and encourage visitors to “forget the fads” and explore different ways to stay healthy.

Held in the Small Hall on the University’s Parkgate Road Campus, experts were on hand to offer healthy lifestyle advice, free food tasting, interactive games and prizes to help encourage people to think about ways they can lead a healthier life.

As well as offering information on key issues such as illness, there were lots of opportunities to sample different foods.

Ursula Kenny, lecturer in the Department of Clinical Sciences and Nutrition, said: “The nutrition fair provides students with a great opportunity to offer evidence-based advice to the general public on key aspects of public health nutrition, through lively, innovative and interactive health promoting stalls.”