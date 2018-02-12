Ambulance vandalised in Ellesmere Port while paramedics treated a patient inside

A MAN has been arrested and charged after beer cans and a wine bottle were thrown at an ambulance in Ellesmere Port.

The incident happened on Saturday night (February 10) on Parklands, Little Sutton, while paramedics were treating a patient inside the vehicle.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it is “appalled” by what happened, and now faces a “hefty repair bill” for a smashed window.

People have reacted angrily to the incident on the service’s Facebook page with one man saying: “They should be shot! And then have to wait for that ambulance to be fixed to take them to hospital!”

An NWAS spokesman said: “Thankfully there were no injuries as a result but both the ambulance crew and the patient were very shaken up and this has resulted in the vehicle being taken off the road as well as a hefty repair bill. However, the outcome could have been a lot worse!”

She added: “This is the second attack of its kind in recent weeks and we just have no words. We’re appalled that some members of the public can treat us so badly when we’re only here to help.

“The man in question was arrested and we are now working with police in their enquiries.”

A police spokesman said: "At 12.27am on Sunday, February 11, police were called to Parklands in Little Sutton following reports of a man throwing objects at an ambulance while paramedics were inside the vehicle with a patient.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was later charged with the offence and will appear at West Cheshire Magistrates on 28 February 2018."