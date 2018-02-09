Chester trampoline park to house one of UK's largest gaming arcades

GAMERS will be jumping for joy as a Chester trampoline park takes delivery of 50 new arcade machines this weekend.

It comes after Flip Out Chester forged a new partnership with Japanese cooperation and leading interactive entertainment software, NAMCO.

The partnership sees a host of arcade games coming to the Chester Gates attraction, which is also set to house climbing experience ‘Clip n Climb’ in the next few weeks.

These games will include World’s Largest Pac-Man, DC (Detective Comics) Air Hockey, Fruit Ninja and Time Crisis.

A photo booth will also be installed for guests to get the perfect snapshot to take away from their Flip Out experience.

The development will make the 65,000 sq ft trampoline park one of the UK’s biggest arcades.

Darren Zabinski, head of marketing at Flip Out Chester, said: “It really is an exciting time for us at Flip Out Chester. And it just goes to show, we’re not just a trampoline park – there’s so much to do here for everyone.

“It’s going to be a state-of-the-art digital makeover featuring virtual reality technology and some amazing games.

“We’re really proud of this expansion and hope to continue to be a truly modern phenomenon for visitors to enjoy again and again, trying different elements of Flip Out Chester. It’s a great string to add to our bow and a reinvestment in our customer’s digital experience.

“Everyone is welcome to try out our new arcade games from the 10th February, which will be such a good day for us. You can book a one-hour standard jump, a two-hour bounce or join us for a Clip n Climb session then play on all these amazing games until your heart’s content!

“Try out a new game, or bring back some memories by playing a new take on an old favourite.”

As well as this exciting addition to the trampoline park, new party rooms will also be unveiled on Saturday (February 10).

The weekend also sees the start of Superhero Half-Term, where Flip Out Chester is inviting everyone, including staff, to dress up as their favourite superhero or villain.