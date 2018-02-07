Serious two-vehicle collision on A41 near Broxton

Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A41 Whitchurch Road near Broxton.

The collision involving two vehicles happened at about 1.20pm on Wednesday.

Police, fire and ambulance are in attendance at the scene and the A41 is currently closed in both directions from the A534, Broxton roundabout, to the A41, Broughton roundabout.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours and diversions are in place via the A534, A49 and A51.

Inspector Liz Cunningham said: "Enquiries in relation to the incident are currently in their early stages and our collision investigation team are in attendance at the scene.

"As part of our investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between 1pm and 1.20pm today and believes they may have witnessed the collision, or has any information which could assist with our investigation."

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 432 of 7 February 2017.