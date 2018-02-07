Man struck by train near Chester railway station

A MAN was struck by a train near Chester railway station this morning.
British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed he sustained what are thought to be “life-threatening” injuries but no further information is known on his condition.
The incident, which happened just after 6am, is not being treated as suspicious.
A BTP spokesman said: “Officers were called to Chester rail station following reports of a person struck by a train. The call came into police at 6.10am.
“Officers attended alongside paramedics. A man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are thought to be life threatening.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
