A DEAD cow was set on fire in a field near Chester.

Fire crews were called to the scene off Picton Gorse Lane, near Hoole Bank, at around 7.15pm yesterday (Monday, February 5).

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A deceased cow had been set alight and crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The crews then called the RSPCA.”