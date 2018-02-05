Woman treated for burns after chip pan fire in Ellesmere Port

A WOMAN suffered burns after a chip pan fire in Ellesmere Port.

Two fire engines from the town were called to the house in Hyde Close art 7.35pm yesterday (Sunday, February 4).

The fire was out when the crews arrived and there was no damage to the property.

Firefighters gave a woman, who was suffering from “flash burns”, first aid until an ambulance arrived.

There are tips on safety in the kitchen available at the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service website at http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/kitchen-fire-safety