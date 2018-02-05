Heavy congestion on M56 after lorry strikes barrier

THERE are long tailbacks on the M56 this morning after an accident at Junction 12 near Runcorn.

A HGV struck the barrier on the westbound carriageway this morning with motorists experiencing delays of more than an hour as a result.

There has been heavy congestion on the westbound carriageway – and also on the opposite carriageway as motorists slow down.

By 10.30am the recovery operation had been completed and the traffic was starting to move again.

Highways England tweeted: "Recovery is complete and all lanes have now reopened on the #M56 westbound between J12 and J14 following the earlier collision. Delays of half an hour remain but should now start to clear."