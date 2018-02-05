Chester students' nutrition fair aims to keep New Year lifestyle resolutions going in February and beyond

A nutrition fair being run by students from the University of Chester might be just what those who started 2018 with plans to make lifestyle changes but are struggling to stay motivated need.

The fair is hosted by final year Human Nutrition and Dietetic students, who are keen to encourage visitors to ‘forget the fads’ and explore different ways to stay healthy.

Taking place today (Tuesday, February 6) from 11am until 1pm in the Small Hall on the University’s Parkgate Road Campus, experts will be on hand to offer healthy lifestyle advice, free food tasting, interactive games and prizes to help encourage people to think about ways they can lead a healthier life.

Students at last year's fair

Students with the most creative and inspiring stall will also be presented with the Innovative Prize, which is sponsored by HealthBox Community Interest Company.

Feedback from students attending previous events has included: "I think the nutrition fairs are great; there’s a lot of variety with lots of different things going on. Many of the stalls addressed really important key issues relating to today's society, illness and diseases. There were also opportunities to try free food samples, which is always good when you are a student!”

The fair in 2017

Ursula Kenny, lecturer in the Department of Clinical Sciences and Nutrition, said: “The nutrition fair provides students with a great opportunity to offer evidence-based advice to the general public on key aspects of public health nutrition, through lively, innovative and interactive health promoting stalls.”

The Nutrition Fair 2018 is welcome to all and attendance is free (no booking is required).

For more information contact the Department of Clinical Sciences and Nutrition by e-mail: clinicalsciences@chester.ac.uk or telephone 01244 513090.