Woman will run Chester Half Marathon to support hospice that helped her beloved dad

A WOMAN will run the Chester Half Marathon to raise money for a hospice that gave her beloved dad dignity and respect before he died.

Emma Croft, 34, will line up with hundreds of others for the event on Sunday, April 29, in the hope of collecting as much as possible for Backford-based Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Her dad, Kenneth Pattin, was diagnosed with leukaemia over two years ago and was cared for at the hospice before he passed away, aged 72, in May last year.

Emma, from Hartford, chose to support the hospice as she wants to help fund the care that her dad received.

She said: “We were offered kindness, support, endless cups of tea, aftercare but most importantly my dad received a painless, dignified, respectful passing.”

For Emma, running the 13.1-mile closed road course through the city centre streets of Chester will be a big achievement and she is both apprehensive and excited ahead of the big day.

“I was supposed to run the Chester Half Marathon the week after my dad died which I never made and have not ran since,” she said. “It is only recently I decided to start running again and I don’t usually ask for donations.

“However, the hospice is an amazing place with a beautiful garden and caring staff. My dad was lucky, grateful and I know relieved to be able to go there and I will be running with pride in his memory.”

To sponsor Emma, visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-croft83

There are just over 12 weeks to go until the Chester Half Marathon and plenty of time to join Emma and raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and other causes.

Anyone inspired to sign up can get their own place via the Chester Half Marathon website at www.activeleisureevents.co.uk/half-marathon and then contact fundraising@hospicegs.com to request a running vest and sponsorship pack.