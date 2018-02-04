Fire station near Chester invites budding firefighters to drill night

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be an on-call firefighter?

A fire station near Chester is recruiting and inviting anyone interested to its weekly drill night.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for on-call firefighters for its Birch House Road fire station in Tarporley, where drill nights are held every Thursday between 7pm and 9pm.

Calling into the station between those times will give potential applicants the opportunity to meet crews who will explain what it means to be an on-call firefighter and exactly how to follow the recruitment process.

Tarporley watch manager Dave Windsor said: “We’re looking for committed men and women to join our on-call crew at Tarporley Fire Station.

“Successful applicants will be helping to provide the best possible service to their community and will be trained to national firefighter standard.

“We’re looking for people from all walks of life with a combination of practical ability, mental resilience, courage, physical fitness and the ability to remain calm and focused in emergency and difficult situations.

”I do hope people will call in to any Thursday evening drill night so they can talk to the crew about what being an on-call firefighter involves and will be able to register their interest."

There is more information about the role of on-call firefighter on the service website (www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/jobs/on-call-firefighter-recruitment).