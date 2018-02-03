New event at Chester Racecourse raises £2,000 for Mind charity

A ‘body and mind’ charity evening at Chester Racecourse has been hailed a “great success”.

PositiveFest 2018, organised by a group of friends from Chester, has raised £2,200 for the mental health charity, Mind.

The event included yoga and live music from Barcelona’s YoMu and personal development coaching from Matt Fowler of Incredible Thinkers.

Head of the fundraising effort, Nick Wood, said: “We wanted to start the year in a positive way. The event was a great success, attracting one hundred supporters who we thank for coming and raising a fantastic amount for charity.”

Karen Bolton, head of community and events fundraising at Mind, said: “We are tremendously grateful to the organisers of PositiveFest 2018 for choosing to support Mind.

“We know lots of people find yoga, meditation and mindfulness activities really beneficial to maintaining good mental wellbeing.

“Every penny raised will help us provide vital support for people with mental health problems.”