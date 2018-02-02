Search goes on for wooden owl stolen from Great Sutton park

Police are still trying to locate a wooden owl which was stolen from a Great Sutton park almost a fortnight ago.

'Ruby' has been missing from Meadow Park since the afternoon of Tuesday, January 23.

The much-loved owl was part of an animal sculpture trail which opened at the park, just off Dolphin Crescent, in November.

The Friends of Meadow Park, a community group set up five years ago with the aim of improving the area, raised £12,000 to fund the trail, which was created by Wrexham-based chainsaw artist Simon O’Rourke.

Andrew Moran, founder member of the Friends of Meadow Park, says Ruby is "irreplaceable" and is desperate for her to be returned.

Andrew said: "We desperately need Ruby the owl back. Somebody must know where she is. Please help us get her back to Meadow Park."

Ruby was one of nine sculptures which depict the story of an owl searching for her home and was hugely popular with children using the park. She was located next to a pathway and was the most prominent carving on the trail.

She was sat on top of a wooden perch held down by a concrete base and, in total, was about 3ft tall.

Police, who have issued a second call for information this week, believe the thieves may have used a wheelbarrow to move Ruby.

Sergeant Daniel Greenhalgh of Cheshire police said: “The animal sculpture trail has only been in the park for a matter of months and we are determined to catch the thieves and have the stolen owl returned."

Anyone with information about the theft should call police on 101, quoting incident number 587 of January 23, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.