Woman used steak knife to slash ex-partner's car tyres in Ellesmere Port

A WOMAN slashed her ex-partner's car tyres with a steak knife following a row, a court heard.

Stacey Louise Flood, 36, of Dudley Road, Ellesmere Port, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and possessing a blade in a public place.

Chester Magistrates Court heard yesterday (Wednesday, January 31) that she had caused £250 worth of damage to Alan McLeod's Vauxhall Meriva on January 26 this year.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said: “Miss Flood had sent some messages containing threats about his car. She then came to his address with a steak knife and slashed his tyres.”

Scott McCrimmon, defending, stressed that his client had only been carrying the knife in order to damage the vehicle, not to threaten or harm anyone.

It emerged the defendant has one previous caution for battery dating back to 2007.

The case was adjourned until February 21 while the Probation Service prepares a pre-sentence report.

It is expected that a restraining order will be sought banning Flood from contacting Mr McLeod or entering the street where he lives, Princes Road in Ellesmere Port.