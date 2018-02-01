Woman threw glass at neighbour's head in Frodsham

A WOMAN has admitted throwing a glass at her neighbour's head in Frodsham.

Sandra Jane Clare, 46, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent during a hearing at Chester Magistrates Court.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said the victim, Jessica Davis-Mallett, had been struck in the head and rendered unconscious on January 14 this year.

The two women live in the same block at Ashton Drive, Frodsham, the court heard.

The case was adjourned until February 21 while the Probation Service prepares a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders released her on bail on the condition that she does not speak to the complainant.

He said: “This is a serious matter and all option remain open, including sending you to the crown court for sentence.”