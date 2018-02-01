Former accountant fined for 'causing a nuisance' at Countess of Chester Hospital

A FORMER accountant who developed a personality disorder has been fined for causing a nuisance at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Clare Patricia Roberts, 38, turned up at the hospital just after midnight on January 13 and began acting strangely.

A duty nurse, who recognised the defendant, spoke to her with a security guard in one of the cubicles.

Roberts, who used to work for Cheshire East Council, told them that the toilet in her flat wasn't working and that she shouldn't be expected to live in such conditions.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said: “She then began screaming at the top of her voice and throwing documents on the floor.”

The defendant, of Oulton Place, Chester, was asked to leave but returned later that morning and began screaming and shouting once more.

Police were called and Roberts, who has three previous convictions for four offences, was arrested.

Describing the circumstances as “sad”, Scott McCrimmon, defending, said his client had been diagnosed with a personality disorder in around 2013 which made her emotionally unstable.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders fined her £25 for the offence as well as £25 for failing to turn up at court the previous day.