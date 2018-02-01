Chester school bus stowaway undergoing 'asylum seeker procedures'

A TEENAGE boy who stowed away in the engine compartment of a Chester school bus returning from Paris continues to be cared for by the council.

The 17-year-old hitched a ride back to The King's School on December 20 last year, unbeknownst to choir members who had just enjoyed a trip to France.

It was only after the pupils had been picked up by their parents at around 8pm that a moaning noise was heard coming from underneath the vehicle.

Police were called and discovered the desperate lad, who was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for a check-up before being handed into the care of the authorities.

Standard readers have been keen to know what happened to the boy and Cheshire West and Chester Council finally provided this paper with an update today.

His nationality remains a mystery but the authority confirmed that he was being treated as an asylum seeker and procedures were underway to ensure his ongoing safety.

In a short statement, Cllr Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and families, said: “A formal age assessment was completed and confirmed that the unaccompanied individual is a child.

“This young person remains in our care and the appropriate asylum seeker procedures are now being progressed.”

The King's Schola Cantorum choir and accompanying staff had returned to the school car park after a successful music tour in Paris when things took a bizarre turn.

Vicky Titmuss, director of external relations at The King's School, said at the time : “After the pupils had been collected by their parents and had all left the car park, a moaning noise alerted the remaining King’s staff and coach driver.

“The police were called and arrived within 10 minutes, when a young man was found hidden underneath the coach somewhere in the engine area. He was arrested after being suspected to be entering the country illegally. Paramedics also arrived.”

She said it was not clear at what point the young man had stowed away, although the coach passed through Calais on its return trip.

Police confirmed the 17-year-old had received medical attention before being passed to the Immigration Agency and social services.