Cheshire fire stations flying the flag for LGBT History Month

THE Rainbow Flag will be flying outside Cheshire’s fire service headquarters and other stations in the county to mark LGBT History Month.

The aim of the month is to promote equality and diversity for the benefit of the public by increasing the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, their history, lives and experiences.

The Rainbow Flag

Today, Cheshire Fire tweeted: “Proud to mark LGBT History Month by flying the rainbow flag outside headquarters and on some of our stations #LGBTHM”

It comes as staff at Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service are celebrating being named the top emergency service in the Stonewall Top 100 Employers list.

The service in Cheshire was named a “star performer” for equality amongst lesbian, gay, bi and transgender staff and its engagement with the community.

The service has jumped four places from their 2017 eighth place to fourth position in the list that highlights the best performing employers on Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index (WEI) 2018.

Darren Towers, executive director of Stonewall, said: “Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and all those who have made this year’s Top 100 Employers list have done a fantastic job.

“Taking part in our Index shows real commitment to understanding and advancing LGBT equality.

Cheshire firefighters celebrate being "Fantastic Fourth" in the Stonewall list

“This year, for the first time, the Index looked at what employers were doing for trans equality in the workplace. This work is crucial.

“We recently published LGBT in Britain: Trans Report, which revealed the profound inequality facing trans people in Britain today. Half of trans people have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination. This must change and it’s encouraging to see so many organisations make a commitment to trans equality.

“With their support and hard work we can create a world where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception.”