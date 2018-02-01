'African sunset' football strip is perfect tribute to Aidan from Chester Nomads and Bishops' school

A sixth form student at a Chester school has helped to leave a lasting legacy of his late friend’s time in school.

Aidan Carroll died of cancer in December 2015 and had been unable to continue studies after Year 11 at The Bishops’ Blue Coat CH High School due to his ill health.

Aidan Carroll

His close friend Tom Taylor is now nearing the end of his time at Bishops’ and he wanted to leave a symbol behind of Aidan’s fun-loving character.

Tom used his connections with Chester Nomads football club to secure a new bright orange kit for the school’s Key Stage 3 Girls away strip.

The new kit

Tom said: “It’s great to see the Nomads donating the kit and I am also grateful to Monkhouse Schoolwear who embroidered the badge and also placed ‘AC’ on the sleeves.

Aidan's initials "AC" are on the shirts

“The kit is bright orange, just like Aidan's hair colour which he said was 'African Sunset'! Aidan would be honoured to have a kit in his memory. I hope the kit will be fantastic symbol of Aidan’s memory for many years to come.”

Aidan’s mum added: “It makes me so proud to be Aidan’s mum at occasions like this. Good luck to the team and I hope you have great success!”

Aidan's parents with the new kit

The kit was presented to the team and head of girls PE Cheryl Foster by Tom, Steve and Aidan’s parents.

Steve Smith, of Chester Nomads, said: “As a club we always look to support local organisations and this year we felt it appropriate to approach Bishops’ through Tom to see if the school would benefit from receipt of a kit. We chose Bishops’ as they are local to the club many of our members attend school there just as Aidan did.

“The donation therefore is in the memory of Aidan who played for Chester Nomads. Aidan is remembered fondly by everyone who met him including his team mates at the club.”