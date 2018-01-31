Ellesmere Port ex-pat filmed for reality TV show

A businesswoman who swapped Ellesmere Port for a new life in Spain is to feature in a reality TV show.

Katie Dell, 33, will appear on Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun, a Channel 5 programme which began last week.

The show charts the fortunes of ex-pats who left Britain for Benidorm.

Katie did just that in 2012 and she is now co-owner of Sell Your Stuff Spain (SYSS), a online company that allows people to advertise items they wish to sell. The business has grown at a rapid rate and now includes a property portal and business directory as well as classified ads.

Camera crews followed Katie and her business partner, fellow ex-pat Claudine Tang, for seven weeks as they launched a new magazine called SYSS Mag.

Katie (left) with a member of the Channel 5 film crew

Katie is unable to give away much more information about what happens in the programme, but says she will mainly feature in episode five – which is still some weeks away from being broadcast.

Katie said: “We love our company and are very proud of its success. We loved filming for Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun and had so much fun.

“I want people in Ellesmere Port and Chester to know that life is all about what effort you put into it.”

Katie, whose surname was Boughey before she got married, grew up in Ellesmere Port and attended the town's Catholic High School.

She married childhood sweetheart Andrew Dell in 2006 and the pair moved to Spain six years ago to set up a new life.

Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun is broadcast at 8pm every Thursday.