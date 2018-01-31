Drunken dad was like 'raging bull' after being refused booze at Helsby pub

A DRUNKEN dad turned into a “raging bull” and threatened to burn down a Helsby pub after the landlady decided to stop serving him alcohol, a court heard.

Scott Jay Parker, 28, of Townfield Lane, Frodsham, and a friend had been drinking gin, vodka and cans of beer before they went to The Railway Inn on January 13 this year.

The father-of-three got into an argument with another pub-goer, after which landlady Toni Brown decided to stop serving the pair and relayed the message to other bar staff.

Prosecuting at Chester Magistrates Court, Rob Youds said Parker had been outside having a cigarette when he discovered he was not allowed any more booze.

“He came back inside and she described him as a 'raging bull', shouting and screaming abuse,” Mr Youds said.

“He said 'what are you going to do? How are you going to get me out?' He then went outside and started jumping up and down on advertising boards on the pavement.

“He said 'you'd better sleep with one eye open because I'm going to come back and burn the pub down!'”

Parker, who has four previous convictions for five offences, also threatened to burn down the homes of pub staff.

He was arrested and later made full admissions in police interview, apologising for his behaviour. He later pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Jane Dawson, defending, accepted it had been “something of an unsavoury incident” but stressed her client was “deeply ashamed of his actions”.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders sentenced him to a community order with a 14-week curfew that means Parker must be at home from 8pm to 6am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The defendant must also pay the victim £100, as well as costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Furthermore he is banned from entering The Railway Inn for 12 months.

The judge told him: “This was a deeply unpleasant incident. You were grossly insulting to the landlady and made threats of damaging property. I can't imagine the effect this had on her and her customers.”