Dashcam footage appeal after cyclist, 57, seriously injured in collision with HGV on A51

POLICE are appealing for information from the public following a serious collision between a cyclist and a lorry in Stamford Bridge.

The collision, involving a cyclist and white HGV, occurred at about 10.50am on Friday (January 26) at the junction of the A51 Tarvin Road and Cotton Lane.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old man from Chester, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Aintree. His condition is currently described as stable.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was driving on Tarvin Road at the time of the collision and may have captured the incident on their dashcams.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 257 of the 26 January 2018.

To submit dashcam footage to police go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage