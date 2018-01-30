Mark and Miller raise £1,400 for Guide Dogs with sponsored 'walkie talkie' in Chester

A MAN with sight loss has raised more than £1,400 for the Guide Dogs charity with a sponsored walk in Chester.

Mark Edge and Miller, his golden retriever, joined other walkers at Kingsway Community Cafe for a rain-swept three-mile walk on Sunday, January 21.

So far ‘Mark and Miller’s Walkie Talkie’ has raised a whopping £1,453, with money still coming in.

Mark said he had first begun losing his sight in 2013 due to diabetes and Miller had proved to be a life-line for him.

He said: “For the first 12 months of my sight loss I used a white cane and even after all the support and training I still struggled with the cane walking into obstacles and getting around everyday challenges.

“It was then suggested to me to consider the benefits of getting a guide dog so I agreed and I now have Miller, a healthy, loving and loyal golden retriever who just wants to work for me.

“Now I am living life and trying not to let life live me.”

To donate to Mark's cause visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-edge2